Community Capital Management LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 2.4% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Caden Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,983,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,672,000 after buying an additional 113,511 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.18.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MOH traded up $4.89 on Monday, reaching $361.31. The company had a trading volume of 305,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $384.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $356.35 and its 200-day moving average is $329.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.