Community Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Community Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Unilever by 987.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock remained flat at $48.48 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

