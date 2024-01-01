Community Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Owens Corning comprises 2.5% of Community Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.05, for a total transaction of $42,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $153.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 390,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,217. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $155.19.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

