Community Capital Management LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Community Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 4.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,934,000 after acquiring an additional 771,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,651,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,110,733,000 after acquiring an additional 252,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,005,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $225,093,000 after acquiring an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $215.80. 457,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 942,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.68.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.68%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.