Community Capital Management LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of BSX stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,667,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.