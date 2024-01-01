Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Update

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the November 30th total of 684,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 675,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 19.2 %
Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded down $2.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.48. 2,518,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,795. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
