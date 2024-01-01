Comparing Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) and Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timber Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Timber Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$216.21 million ($1.64) -4.85 Timber Pharmaceuticals $80,000.00 15.14 -$19.38 million N/A N/A

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Timber Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Timber Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.03% -38.91% Timber Pharmaceuticals N/A -511.45% -180.93%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and Timber Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 2 6 0 2.75 Timber Pharmaceuticals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $9.43, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Timber Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,014.38%. Given Timber Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Timber Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Centessa Pharmaceuticals beats Timber Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a dual-STAT3/5 degrader program in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); MGX292, a protein-engineered variant of human bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP9) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy, including TAK-861. In addition, its products pipeline comprises CBS001, a neutralizing therapeutic mAb to the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT for inflammatory / fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a therapeutic mAb targeting BDCA-2 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as earlier-stage preclinical assets, including ORX750, an orally administered, selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and discovery-stage programs in certain other disease areas. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-003, a proprietary formulation of Sitaxsentan, which is a selective endothelin-A receptor antagonist that is in preclinical development for the treatment of sclerotic skin diseases. It is also involved in the development of BPX-01, which is in Phase 3 topical minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of acne vulgaris; and BPX-04 that is a Phase 3 ready topical minocycline for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.

