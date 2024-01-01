Comparing Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) & TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY)

TMBThanachart Bank Public (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TMBThanachart Bank Public and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TMBThanachart Bank Public alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMBThanachart Bank Public N/A N/A N/A Cullman Bancorp 19.50% 4.02% 0.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.0% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMBThanachart Bank Public N/A N/A N/A $35.73 0.25 Cullman Bancorp $18.22 million 4.29 $4.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares TMBThanachart Bank Public and Cullman Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cullman Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TMBThanachart Bank Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TMBThanachart Bank Public and Cullman Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMBThanachart Bank Public 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cullman Bancorp beats TMBThanachart Bank Public on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMBThanachart Bank Public

(Get Free Report)

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized enterprises (SME), and corporate customers primarily in Thailand. It operates through Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The company offers basic, current, cash concentration, corporate liquidity, term and foreign currency deposit, multi-currency, deposit, and savings accounts; working capital, personal, home, auto, long-term, unsecured, and other loans, as well as SME loans, letter of guarantee, and supply chain solutions; and debit, credit, and corporate cards. It also provides trade finance, foreign exchange and currency, deposits, financial management, hire purchase, finance leasing, bancassurance and mutual funds, asset management, insurance brokerage, international trade finance, investment banking, business payment, collection, liquidity management, capital market risk management, agency, and other financial services, as well as solutions for foundations. In addition, the company offers wealth banking, mobile and Internet banking services; and business protection, property, engineer and constructing, business interruption, marine and cargo, motor fleet, legal offense, employee, business loan, credit life, critical illness, savings and retirement, health, accident, motor, and travel insurance products. The company was formerly known as TMB Bank Public Company Limited and changed its name to TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited in May 2021. TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Cullman Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities. In addition, it offers debit and credit card services; online banking, automated clearing house, and merchant services; and mobile banking, bill pay, and ATM services. Cullman Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for TMBThanachart Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMBThanachart Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.