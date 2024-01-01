Comparing Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) & InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 18.60% 4.73% 3.39% InvenTrust Properties 0.89% 0.14% 0.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 InvenTrust Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Global Self Storage currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.02%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.60%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than InvenTrust Properties.

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Global Self Storage pays out 145.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 2,150.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Self Storage is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.1% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and InvenTrust Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.32 $2.06 million $0.20 23.18 InvenTrust Properties $236.71 million 7.23 $52.23 million $0.04 633.66

InvenTrust Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. Global Self Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats InvenTrust Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

