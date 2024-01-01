COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 526,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 249.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

COMPASS Pathways Price Performance

CMPS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.75. 821,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.58. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.55 and a quick ratio of 18.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

