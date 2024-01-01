ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 281,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 123,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,868. The firm has a market cap of $884.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNOB. TheStreet downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Hovde Group started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Insider Transactions at ConnectOne Bancorp

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,704.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,577,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,357,000 after purchasing an additional 419,953 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 743,209 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,564 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,340,000 after purchasing an additional 480,636 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

