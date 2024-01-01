Contrasting East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) & Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East Side Games Group and Electronic Arts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get East Side Games Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Side Games Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts $7.43 billion 4.96 $802.00 million $3.63 37.69

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than East Side Games Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

90.4% of Electronic Arts shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for East Side Games Group and Electronic Arts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Side Games Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Electronic Arts 0 11 13 0 2.54

East Side Games Group currently has a consensus target price of C$3.00, indicating a potential upside of 826.78%. Electronic Arts has a consensus target price of $141.30, indicating a potential upside of 3.29%. Given East Side Games Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe East Side Games Group is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Profitability

This table compares East Side Games Group and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Side Games Group N/A N/A N/A Electronic Arts 13.08% 20.02% 11.20%

Summary

Electronic Arts beats East Side Games Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Side Games Group

(Get Free Report)

East Side Games Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases. East Side Games Group Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.