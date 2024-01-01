Contrasting EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) and Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVERTEC and Urgent.ly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $618.41 million 4.28 $239.01 million $1.48 27.66 Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Urgent.ly.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 14.65% 32.30% 14.27% Urgent.ly N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares EVERTEC and Urgent.ly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.8% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EVERTEC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVERTEC and Urgent.ly, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 1 1 0 2.00 Urgent.ly 0 0 1 0 3.00

EVERTEC currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.15%. Urgent.ly has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.82%. Given Urgent.ly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Urgent.ly is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Summary

EVERTEC beats Urgent.ly on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

(Get Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. In addition, the company offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers services. Further, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Additionally, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately six billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Urgent.ly

(Get Free Report)

Urgent.ly Inc. designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions. It serves automotive, insurance, telematics, and other transportation-focused verticals. Urgent.ly Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

