Contrasting Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) & Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) and Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Global Diversified Marketing Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mama’s Creations $93.19 million 1.97 $2.30 million $0.20 24.55 Global Diversified Marketing Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mama’s Creations has higher revenue and earnings than Global Diversified Marketing Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mama’s Creations 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Diversified Marketing Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mama’s Creations and Global Diversified Marketing Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Mama’s Creations currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.14%. Given Mama’s Creations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Global Diversified Marketing Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mama’s Creations and Global Diversified Marketing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mama’s Creations 7.02% 46.33% 18.26% Global Diversified Marketing Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.8% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Global Diversified Marketing Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc. manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections. It sells its products directly to supermarkets, club chains, and mass-market retailers; and food retailers and distributors, as well as through website. The company was formerly known as MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mama's Creations, Inc. in August 2023. Mama's Creations, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc., a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Italian wafers, Italian filled croissants, French madeleines, wafer pralines, shelf stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks. The company sells its products directly through various distribution channels comprising specialty and grocery retailers, food service distributors, and direct store delivery (DSD); online e-commerce companies; and vending, pantry, and the micro-market segments. It also sells directly to Fortune 500 companies, including clubs and retail chain stores. Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Island Park, New York.

