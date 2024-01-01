Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 5,440,000 shares. Currently, 13.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Core Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.66. 284,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $825.15 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.44. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.