CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Short Interest Update

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXW. Wedbush lifted their price target on CoreCivic from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,474.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,474.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 39,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $532,337.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,984.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 114.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,523,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,349,325 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $10,889,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,205,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,931,000 after buying an additional 917,105 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 24.2% in the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,297,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,091,000 after buying an additional 641,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,516,000 after buying an additional 520,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $14.53. 876,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,399. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.89. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.75 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

