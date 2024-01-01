Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,557.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

SCHC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $34.89. 351,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,584. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $35.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

