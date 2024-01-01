Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after acquiring an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.167 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

