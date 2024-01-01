Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Short Interest Update

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 5,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock worth $11,553,511. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dagco Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $660.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,898. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.80. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $681.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.