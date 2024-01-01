Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,410,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the November 30th total of 17,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,710,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,648. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Coupang has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,752,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,287,000 after purchasing an additional 22,708,662 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,459,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its position in Coupang by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 8,748,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

