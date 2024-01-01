Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Creative Realities Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CREX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 30,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts predict that Creative Realities will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Creative Realities Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CREX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.