Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the November 30th total of 41,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Creative Realities Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CREX traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 30,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,948. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts predict that Creative Realities will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
