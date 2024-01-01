Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,200 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the November 30th total of 444,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Saison stock remained flat at C$15.80 on Monday. Credit Saison has a fifty-two week low of C$15.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.98.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

