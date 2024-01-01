Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Holdings Decreased by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.38. 112,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. On average, analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 106.49%.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

(Free Report)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.