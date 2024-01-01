Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $154,992.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,716.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $154,992.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,133,716.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $134,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,922.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $330,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Criteo by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.32. 352,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,603. Criteo has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Criteo had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.04 million. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Criteo in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Criteo from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.63.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

