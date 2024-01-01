Critical Survey: Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) and Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) and Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Cable One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Adeia alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia 31.69% 49.63% 13.90% Cable One 4.43% 13.24% 3.39%

Dividends

Adeia pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cable One pays an annual dividend of $11.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Adeia pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cable One pays out 95.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cable One has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Cable One is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 3.03 -$295.88 million $1.13 10.96 Cable One $1.71 billion 1.83 $234.12 million $12.41 44.85

This table compares Adeia and Cable One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cable One has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Adeia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cable One, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adeia and Cable One, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cable One 2 2 2 0 2.00

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.14%. Cable One has a consensus target price of $793.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.47%. Given Cable One’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cable One is more favorable than Adeia.

Risk & Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cable One has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Cable One shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Cable One shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cable One beats Adeia on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

(Get Free Report)

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Cable One

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes. In addition, the company offers Sparklight TV, an IPTV video service that allows customers to stream its video channels from the cloud through an app on supported devices, such as the Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, and Android-based smart televisions. Further, it provides data, voice, and video products to business customers, including small to mid-markets, enterprises, and wholesale and carrier customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company served approximately 1.1 million residential and business customers, comprising approximately 1,060,000 subscribed to data services, 182,000 subscribed to video services, and 132,000 subscribed to voice services. Cable One, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.