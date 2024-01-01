CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Short Interest Update

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 144,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSW Industrials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,809 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 62.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 13.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 26.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSWI traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $207.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials has a 12 month low of $114.97 and a 12 month high of $211.56.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.10 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

