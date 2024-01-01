Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Down 10.0% in December

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 20,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,682. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

