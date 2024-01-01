Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Edmp Inc.

Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after buying an additional 645,553 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $70,435,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,902,000 after buying an additional 283,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $239.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average is $234.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.18 and a 12-month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

