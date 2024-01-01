Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Allstate Trading Up 0.1 %

ALL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $139.98. 723,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,508. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.97. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

