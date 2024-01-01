Curated Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.7 %

TTE stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 574,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,359. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $69.63. The company has a market cap of $165.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.8092 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.