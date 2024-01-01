Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $759,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 15.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,273 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Humana by 29.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 38,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 10.6% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 885,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $457.81. The company had a trading volume of 804,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $489.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.29. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

