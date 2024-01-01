Curated Wealth Partners LLC Invests $611,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,624 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 136.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 364.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.11. 533,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,508. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.47.
SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SSNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
