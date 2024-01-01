Curated Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Toyota Motor stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $183.38. The stock had a trading volume of 223,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,286. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.02. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $132.35 and a 1-year high of $195.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.