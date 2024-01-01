Curated Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,299 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

ANET traded down $1.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.51. The company had a trading volume of 901,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,377. The company has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $107.57 and a one year high of $240.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.17.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,290 shares of company stock valued at $49,380,030 in the last three months. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

