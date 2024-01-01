Curated Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the period. American International Group comprises approximately 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of American International Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.31.

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,498,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $68.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

