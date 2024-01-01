Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 404 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 666,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,919,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $197.37. 1,007,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,648. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.66. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

