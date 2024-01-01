Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,580 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,326,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,202. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.66.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

