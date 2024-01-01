Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 60 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $409.52. The stock had a trading volume of 42,662,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,394,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.70. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $260.34 and a 12 month high of $412.92.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

