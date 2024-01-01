Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 79 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EME traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.43. 221,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,464. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.89 and a 52-week high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

