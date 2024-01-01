Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 110,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 179,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after buying an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 25.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.3% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.81. 10,667,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886,801. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.