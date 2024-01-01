CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Short Interest Down 11.6% in December

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 4,240,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,011,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.
CureVac Stock Down 1.6 %
CVAC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. The stock had a trading volume of 652,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,862. CureVac has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.
CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CureVac will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
