Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,600 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 401,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $222.79. 148,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,688. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $156.76 and a 12-month high of $224.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

