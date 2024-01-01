Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,610,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 17,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,828.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $76,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,832,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,475,446.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,828.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth $28,113,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $22,573,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at $38,190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after buying an additional 1,776,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

NYSE:CWK traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CWK shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.