Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 558,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE CTOS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.18. 865,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.31. Custom Truck One Source has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $434.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CTOS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Custom Truck One Source from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $71,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,256.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

Featured Stories

