Dakota Wealth Management Buys 11,100 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 28,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 44,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 12,206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,543,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,791. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.18.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

