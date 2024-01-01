Dakota Wealth Management Buys 4,316 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $510.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.25.

Netflix stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.88. 2,740,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,403,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

