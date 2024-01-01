Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Pentair worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 382.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,056,000 after buying an additional 2,065,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,304,000 after buying an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,328,000 after buying an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after buying an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,977,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,775,000 after buying an additional 589,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $145,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $72.71. The company had a trading volume of 577,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,243. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $73.27.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

