Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,340 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock remained flat at $94.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,230,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,324,231. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

