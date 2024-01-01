Dakota Wealth Management Has $10.76 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $10,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 20.3% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,772 shares of company stock worth $18,619,379 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.28. 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,172. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $165.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.37.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

