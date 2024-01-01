Dakota Wealth Management Has $12.29 Million Stock Position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,856 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 2.28% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF worth $12,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $324,252,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 599,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 451,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,864 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 247,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 46,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,417,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TUA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 395,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,060. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.37. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $26.64.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

